Alstom Delivers 300 Electric Locomotives To Indian Railways

Marking the milestone delivery, the 300th e-loco was flagged off from Alstom's locomotive maintenance depot in Nagpur, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December of last year.

"Indian Railways is undergoing a massive transformation in its freight operations and Alstom's contribution in powering this revolution is commendable. The joint venture formed between Indian Railways and Alstom to build India's most powerful electric locomotives for freight service is a stellar example of a successful public private partnership model. It will play a key role in accelerating the growth of the freight sector," said Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, Central Railway.