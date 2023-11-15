Alphabet CEO Pichai Grilled On Record-Keeping At Google Play Trial

To that point, Epic got Pichai to bring to light one of the most closely guarded secrets in Silicon Valley: He confirmed that Google gives Apple a 36% share of the revenue earned via advertising from searches in the Safari browser to be the default search engine on Macs, iPhones and iPads. Pichai didn’t say exactly what that amounted to in dollars, but he acknowledged that Apple got the majority of $26.3 billion Google earmarked for revenue-share payments in 2021.