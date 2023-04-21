Big Tech Earnings To Offer Reality Check Over AI Hype

Monday: Expect First Republic Bank’s (FRC US) report, due after the closing bell, to be “unflattering” as it reveals the extent of debilitating deposit outflows in the first quarter, Bloomberg Intelligence says. Having received a lifeline from major peers to help stabilize its funding base, the San Francisco-based bank’s total deposits for the quarter are projected to be down about $40 billion from the previous three months. On earnings day, First Republic will also get a chance to detail how it plans to move past the regional banking crisis. Among issues that could be addressed are balance-sheet resizing, the implications of higher funding costs and a reduction in the expense base, BI adds. Net interest margin could sag to its lowest level in at least 11 years amid the surge in funding costs.