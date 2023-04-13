Alleged Laundered Money Never Came To Yes Bank Co-Founder Rana Kapoor: Court

A special Mumbai court, while granting bail to Yes Bank Ltd.'s co-promoter Rana Kapoor in a money laundering case, held that the alleged "laundered amount never came to him" and there was nothing to show he received kickbacks.

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court also noted that even though economic crimes are "different in nature," an accused in such cases cannot be kept in prison without trial.

Special PMLA Court Judge, M. G. Deshpande, granted bail to Kapoor on April 1 in the money laundering case linked to the alleged diversion of a Rs 200-crore bank loan, while a detailed order was made available on Wednesday.

However, the banker could not walk out of jail as he is accused in several other cases too, including one related to alleged fraud at the private lender he co-founded in 2004.

Kapoor, 63, has been lodged in a Mumbai jail since March 2020, after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged financial irregularities and purported kickbacks paid to him and his family members in return for certain dubious loans provided by Yes Bank to a number of high-profile borrowers.