Allcargo Logistics Concludes Deal To Sell Part Of Its Logistics Parks Business To Blackstone

The company has built 5.5 million square feet of Grade A logistics parks across the National Capital Region (NCR) Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and JNPT in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Mumbai).

The assets in Bengaluru and Hyderabad along with the parks in Goa will get transferred under this transaction, while NCR, Hosur and MMR region will continue with the company, Allcargo said.