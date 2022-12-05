All You Need To Know About Target Maturity Funds

Target Maturity Funds are debt-oriented funds that mature on a particular day. This means that the fund will cease to be in existence on a specified date.

The key part of the fund is that the instruments that are included in the portfolio will mature at or around the maturity date. In other words, the fund will buy instruments that they will hold till maturity.

These funds are usually based on a specific bond index, so the portfolio is also decided by the constituents of the index being tracked, and this makes them passive in nature.

Target Maturity Funds can be of two types—Exchange Traded Funds or Fund of Funds.

ETFs have the benefit of liquidity on the stock exchanges, as they are traded on a daily basis, potentially making entry and exit easy. At the same time, for those investors who do not have a demat account or trading account, there is also an option of a Fund of Funds for such schemes which allows them to access the investment like a traditional mutual fund.