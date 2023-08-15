All You Need To Know About Alternative Investments | The Alternative Bet

When you think about investing what comes to mind? The stock market, SIPs, mutual funds, gold. But these are traditional tools. Alternative investments go beyond that.

Globally, alternatives have always been a large asset class, growing at more than 10% CAGR for the last decade. Alongside private equity and venture capital, other alternative investments such as real estate, infrastructure and debt have also seen growth in India.

According to Neo Asset Management, the category's assets under management have surged eightfold from Rs 0.8 lakh crore in 2017 to Rs 6.4 lakh crore in 2022.