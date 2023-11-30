All-India House Price Index Moderates To 3.4% In Q2 FY24: RBI Data

BQPrimeBusiness NewsAll-India House Price Index Moderates To 3.4% In Q2 FY24: RBI Data
The RBI releases HPI-based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities in 10 major cities.

30 Nov 2023, 08:30 PM IST
(Source: Unsplash)

The all-India House Price Index (HPI) moderated to 3.4% in the July-September quarter of 2023-24 from 4.5% in the year-ago period, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday.

The cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

"All-India HPI growth (year-on-year) moderated to 3.4% in Q2:2023-24 from 5.1% in the previous quarter and 4.5% a year ago; annual growth in HPI varied widely across the cities - ranging from the high growth of 6.5% (Chennai) to a contraction of 0.2% (Jaipur)," the central bank said.

On a sequential (quarter-on-quarter) basis, all-India HPI contracted by 1.2% in the second quarter of 2023-24; seven of the 10 cities witnessed price increase in housing registration during the latest quarter.

