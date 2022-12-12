All-India Electricity Demand May Grow 7% To 1,480 Billion Units In FY23: ICRA
The all-India electricity demand is expected to grow 7% to 1,480 billion units in the ongoing financial year, according to ICRA.
In the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, the all-India power demand was at 1,380 BU, the ratings agency said on Monday.
"All-India electricity demand to remain healthy at over 7% in FY23 despite growth slowdown post Q1 of this fiscal, and grow at 5-5.5% in FY24," ICRA said in a report.
The estimates are based on the fact that all-India electricity demand increased 10.6% year-on-year in first eight months of FY2023, amid a severe heat wave in north and central India, it said.
Girishkumar Kadam, Senior Vice President and Co-Group Head-Corporate Ratings, ICRA, said, growing energy demand along with subdued capacity addition in the thermal segment is leading to an improvement in average thermal plant load factor level for power generation companies/independent power producers at all-India level.