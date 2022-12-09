All-India Average Wholesale Prices Of Wheat Up 22% So Far This Year: Government

As per the data, all-India monthly average wholesale prices of wheat stood at Rs 2,228 per quintal in January, Rs 2,230 in February, Rs 2,339 in March, Rs 2,384 in April, Rs 2,352 in May, Rs 2,316 in June, Rs 2,409 in July, Rs 2,486 in August, Rs 2,516 in September, Rs 2,571 in October and Rs 2,721 per quintal in November. Prices of October and November are provisional.