Alibaba CEO Elevates AI To Key Priority In Group Revamp Plan

Chief Executive Officer Eddie Wu laid out his vision in a memo to staff on Tuesday for the first time since officially taking over from veteran Daniel Zhang. Wu stressed Alibaba must adjust its approach to go AI-first, while not forgetting the hundreds of millions of users that helped create one of China’s largest corporations. In recent years, however, that lead has come under attack from new rivals in social media such as ByteDance Ltd. while the likes of Baidu Inc. have invested heavily in AI.