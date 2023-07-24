Alibaba to Stay On Sidelines of Ant’s $6 Billion Stock Buyback

Ant, a fintech pioneer that once dominated online spheres from mobile payments to money management, has lost much of its value since regulators scrapped what would have been a record IPO at the eleventh hour in 2020. Singapore’s state investment firm, for one, seeks a better understanding of how Ant arrived at its repurchase valuation of about 567.1 billion yuan ($78.9 billion). That’s almost 70% lower than an estimated $280 billion market capitalization in 2020.