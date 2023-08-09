Alibaba, Tencent’s $66 Billion Party Starts To Fade

Alibaba and Tencent, after shedding more than $350 billion of value since 2020, cut more than 20,000 jobs between them last year to survive regulatory and economic turmoil. They face a two-pronged assault: rivals like Baidu and Meituan are vying for dominance of the Internet thanks to the emergence of generative AI. Baidu has so far stolen much of their limelight in the post-ChatGPT race, debuting Ernie in March before launching into several iterations.