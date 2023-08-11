Alibaba Takes Step Toward Comeback As Growth Finally Returns

Alibaba’s proposed listing of nearly $60 billion of assets through 2024 could give the group resources to step up its competitive efforts in China’s grocery retailing, cloud-AI and logistics sectors. Freshippo might use proceeds from an IPO valuing it at $4 billion to chase Walmart’s lead in grocery e-commerce sales. After an IPO that could value it at $45 billion, Alibaba’s cloud unit might scale up with support from new strategic investors to tackle Tencent, Huawei and China Telecom. An IPO of Cainiao, perhaps valued at $10billion, could accelerate the logistics unit’s expansion in China and overseas.