Alibaba Names Tsai Chairman, Wu CEO In Surprise Shake-Up

Alibaba’s appointment of a new CEO Eddie Wu, current chair of the Taobao and Tmall Group, reflects a likely rise in the unit’s contribution to the holding company, particularly as stakes in three of the other five entities face dilution from imminent IPOs and external fundraising. The redeployment of current CEO Daniel Zhang, a well-known figure among investors, to the highly dynamic cloud business could offer some assurance to Alibaba shareholders as they await their share of this unit via stock dividends.