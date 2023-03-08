BQPrimeBusiness NewsAlembic Pharmaceuticals Gets U.S. FDA Nod For Hypertension Drug
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Gets U.S. FDA Nod For Hypertension Drug

Prazosin Hydrochloride Capsule, it said, is indicated for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure.
BQPrime
08 Mar 2023, 6:18 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Alembic Pharma API plant in&nbsp;Panelav, Gujarat. (Source: Company website.)</p></div>
Alembic Pharma API plant in Panelav, Gujarat. (Source: Company website.)
ADVERTISEMENT

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited on Wednesday announced that it has received final approval from the U.S. health regulatory, U.S. FDA, for its abbreviated new drug application of Prazosin Hydrochloride Capsules, which is used for treatment of hypertension.

"The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product, Minipress Capsules, 1 mg, 2 mg, and 5 mg, of Pfizer Inc.," the company said in a release posted on stock exchanges.

Prazosin Hydrochloride Capsule, it said, is indicated for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure.

Prazosin Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 1 mg, 2 mg, and 5 mg have an estimated market size of $50 million for 12 months ended Dec. 2022, according to IQVIA.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 183 ANDA approvals (160 final approvals and 23 tentative approvals) from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration

Headquartered in India, Alembic is a publicly listed company that manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world. It is one of the leaders in branded generics in India.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT