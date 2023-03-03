Alembic Pharma Takes Rs 1,150-Crore Write-Off On Three New Facilities

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has decided to write off Rs 1,150.4 crore as impairment charges for three of its manufacturing facilities in Gujarat that are under construction.

An impairment review conducted on its three new manufacturing facilities that were under construction as of Jan. 1, indicated that "the carrying amount of the capital work-in-progress of these manufacturing facilities is higher than the recoverable amount", the Vadodara-based drugmaker said in its March 3 exchange filing.

The company had capital work-in-progress of Rs 2,205.8 crore as of March 31, 2022, indicating a write-off of around 51%.

The three new manufacturing facilities that are under construction are:

Formulation 2 located at Panelav in Gujarat for products relating to oncology injectables and oncology oral solid dosages,

Formulation 3 located at Karakhadi in Gujarat for products relating to ophthalmic and general injectables

Formulation 4 at Jarod in Gujarat in respect of products relating to oral solid dosages.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, there was a longer than ordinarily expected delay in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval process for these facilities, the company said.

"Further, in view of the price erosion witnessed in the U.S. generics market in the recent past as well as increasing market interest rates domestically and globally, the management believed that estimates of cash generation from these manufacturing facilities are significantly impacted and likely to have undergone a significant downward revision," it said in the filing.

The carrying amount of the CWIP of these manufacturing facilities, as shown in the financial statements, was higher than the recoverable amount. In order to capitalise assets at their recoverable value, the management carried out an impairment review of the CWIP, which indicated an aggregate impairment amount of Rs. 1,150.43 crore, the filing said.

Some of the products that are planned to be made at these three facilities have recently started getting specific ANDA approvals from the U.S. regulator, the company said. Accordingly, parts or manufacturing lines that are ready for commercial operation will be capitalised as assets in the books of the drugmaker.

However, the full amount will not be written off in the current financial year.

Only the impairment towards CWIP of the manufacturing facility or part thereof that commences operation in FY23 shall be written off to the statement of profit and loss for the financial year 2022–23.

The remaining impairment shall be recognised as a provision for impairment and written off in subsequent years upon the commencement of commercial operation of the facilities.

The impairment amount shall be written off against the general reserves. This would maintain the accumulated unconditional distributable profits that existed before the impairment or write-off of such CWIP, the company disclosed.

Alembic Pharma had a balance of Rs 1,844.5 crore in the general reserve as of March 31, 2022.

There will be no cash outflow and no adverse impact on the interests of the shareholders, creditors, or other stakeholders, the company said. It is subject to the necessary statutory and regulatory approvals.

Shares of the company were 1.52% lower at 10:50 a.m., compared to a 1.3% rise in the benchmark Sensex.