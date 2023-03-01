BQPrimeBusiness NewsAlembic Pharma Gets U.S. FDA Nod To Market Generic Cancer Drug
Alembic Pharma Gets U.S. FDA Nod To Market Generic Cancer Drug

The company has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market Docetaxel Injection in multiple dose vials.
01 Mar 2023, 4:33 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Alembic Pharma API plant in&nbsp;Panelav, Gujarat. (Source: Company website.)</p></div>
Alembic Pharma API plant in Panelav, Gujarat. (Source: Company website.)
Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market a generic breast cancer drug.

The company has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market Docetaxel Injection in multiple dose vials, the drug maker said in a statement.

The company's approved product is therapeutically equivalent to Hospira Inc.'s drug.

Docetaxel Injections are indicated for breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, castration-resistant prostate cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck.

According to IQVIA data, Docetaxel injection has an estimated market size of $11 million in the U.S. market.

Shares of the company were trading 0.72% down at Rs 506.40 apiece on the BSE.

