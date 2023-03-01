Alembic Pharma Gets U.S. FDA Nod To Market Generic Cancer Drug

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market a generic breast cancer drug..The company has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market Docetaxel Injection in multiple dose vials, the drug maker said in a statement..The company's approved product is therapeutically equivalent to Hospira Inc.'s drug..Docetaxel Injections are indicated for breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, castration-resistant prostate cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck..According to IQVIA data, Docetaxel injection has an estimated market size of $11 million in the U.S. market..Shares of the company were trading 0.72% down at Rs 506.40 apiece on the BSE.