Alembic Pharma Gets U.S. FDA Nod For Generic Cancer Drug
The drug maker has received approval from the U.S. FDA for Fluorouracil Injection, used to treat cancer.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., on Monday, said it has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market a generic drug to treat cancer.
The drug maker has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration for Fluorouracil Injection, it said in a statement.
The approved product is therapeutically equivalent to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s product.
Fluorouracil injection is indicated for the treatment of patients with adenocarcinoma of colon and rectum, adenocarcinoma of the breast, gastric adenocarcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.
Citing the IQVIA data, Alembic Pharma said that Fluorouracil Injection USP, 2.5 g/50 mL (50 mg/mL) vial, has an estimated market size of $5 million (Rs 40.86 crore) in the U.S. market.
The drug maker now has a cumulative 182 abbreviated new drug application approvals from the U.S. FDA.