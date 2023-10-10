Alcohol Beverage Industry May See Margin Contraction In FY24 On Higher Input Cost: ICRA

The alcobev industry witnessed a strong revival in the last fiscal in FY23 led by a healthy demand across both segments -- spirits and beer, after two consecutive pandemic-hit years of FY21 and FY22.

"During Q1 FY2024, the spirits industry reported a 13% YoY increase in revenues despite being the lean season for the segment, while the beer industry, despite being the peak season, witnessed a marginal decline of ~1%, due to the unseasonal rainfall," it said.