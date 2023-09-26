Akasa-DGCA Case: Delhi High Court To Deliver Verdict On Pilot Resignations Today
The airline wants the DGCA to take action against the pilots who resigned without serving the notice period.
The Delhi High Court is scheduled to pronounce judgment on Wednesday in the suit filed by Akasa Air against the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to request the regulatory body to take action against the pilots who resigned without serving the notice period.
The single-judge bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh will give the ruling as per the information given on the high court’s website.
Previously, the airline had also released a statement saying it filed the petition to stop unethical practices in the future. Akasa and that it is not against the DGCA or the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
The airline clarified that this is a non-adversarial claim and is only in the nature of seeking clarifications and instructions to enforce the existing interim order and the Civil Aviation Regulation.
Additionally, Akasa Air has filed a lawsuit in the Bombay High Court against pilots who left the airline abruptly to join rival companies. It is seeking damages of nearly Rs 21 crore for financial losses and a mandatory injunction on their resignations. Some pilots argued that the lawsuit's jurisdiction is not valid because the contracts weren't executed or performed in Mumbai.
However, Akasa believes that Mumbai meets the jurisdiction requirements since the contract was executed there, both parties agreed to refer disputes to Mumbai courts, and part of the cause of action occurred in Mumbai.