Akasa Air Plans To Place Large, Three-Digit Fleet Order By Year-End

Akasa Air is planning to place a large order, which will go up to three digits, for a fleet of aircraft by year-end, the company said on Wednesday.

"By the end of the year we will place a large order for aircraft. I'm not going to disclose the number but the order will be in three digits and it will be significant," Founder and Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube told reporters in a press conference in Bengaluru.

Dube said the company plans to go international by the year-end and intends to set up a learning academy in Bengaluru.

He also said Akasa has already ordered a fleet of 72 aircraft of which 18 have been delivered.