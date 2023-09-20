Akasa Air In 'State Of Crisis' Due To Sudden, Abrupt Resignations Of Over 40 Pilots: HC Told

SNV Aviation Private Limited, which flies under the brand name Akasa Air, has sought a direction to the DGCA to “take coercive action against pilots who fail to comply with the mandatory notice period requirements, in terms of the Civil Aviation Requirement…”

Akasa Air spokesperson, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said a shortage of pilots is an issue that the airline industry has faced for decades and as a team of planners, “we are prepared for unforeseen circumstances and have contingency management strategies in place”.