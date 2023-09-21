Akasa Air Gets Approval To Fly International Routes Amid Pilot Exodus

Akasa Air has received the government's approval to operate the international routes even as the company continues to struggle with a pilot exodus.

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation has recognised the strength of Akasa Air's operations, and we have been designated as an International Scheduled Operator," the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

The move will allow Akasa to fly internationally, bringing them a step closer to launching international operations before the end of this year, it said.

The airline has a fleet comprising a single-aircraft type Boeing 737 MAX, which puts destinations in South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East within its range.