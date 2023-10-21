Akasa Air Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Security Alert

"Akasa Air flight QP 1148, flying from Pune to Delhi at 00:07 hours on Oct. 21, 2023, and carrying 185 passengers and six crew members on board, received a security alert shortly after take-off," the airline said in a post on social media platform X.

"As per safety and security procedures, the plane was diverted to Mumbai. The Captain followed all required emergency procedures and landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 00:42 hours," it said.