Akasa Air Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Security Alert
After receiving police clearance, the flight left for Delhi around 6 a.m.
A Delhi-bound Akasa Air flight undertook an emergency landing in Mumbai following a security alert, early on Saturday.
The plane departed from Pune at 12:07 a.m. carrying 185 passengers and six crew members on board. After receiving a security alert, the plane was diverted to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 12:42 a.m.
"Akasa Air flight QP 1148, flying from Pune to Delhi at 00:07 hours on Oct. 21, 2023, and carrying 185 passengers and six crew members on board, received a security alert shortly after take-off," the airline said in a post on social media platform X.
"As per safety and security procedures, the plane was diverted to Mumbai. The Captain followed all required emergency procedures and landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 00:42 hours," it said.
The passenger who claimed there was a bomb in his bag was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after the plane landed at Mumbai as he complained of chest pain, reported ANI. After receiving police clearance, the flight left for Delhi around 6 a.m.