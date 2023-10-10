Ajmera Realty Q2 Sales Bookings Up 52% To Rs 252 Crore

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 52% increase in sale bookings during the second quarter of the current fiscal. Its sale bookings reached Rs 252 crore due to the strong housing demand.

Its sale bookings stood at Rs 166 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, the Mumbai-based company informed that its sales bookings rose 51% Year-on-Year (YoY) in volume terms to 1,20,787 square feet from 79,976 square feet in the year-ago period.