Ajay Banga: A Diversity Advocate Who Is Set To Be New World Bank Chief

With U.S. President Joe Biden nominating him to become president of the World Bank Group on Thursday, Ajaypal Singh Banga, 63, has become the latest Indian to hit global headlines.

The nomination comes after incumbent David Malpass suddenly announced his early resignation from the World Bank leadership earlier this month. Malpass is set to demit office in June, even as his term was to conclude next year.

The deadline for nominations ends on March 29. According to a statement released by the World Bank, a shortlist of three candidates will be selected after nominations are received and a new president would be selected by May.

In its 77-year-long history, the World Bank Group has always been led by a nominee from the U.S., which is also the agency's largest shareholder. So there is no reason to believe that Banga's appointment should face any major challenges. Malpass, for example, ran unopposed in 2019 after then US President Donald Trump nominated him.

Among Banga's predecessors are mostly those born in America, with the notable exception of James D Wolfensohn who renounced his Australian citizenship before he was nominated for the role and Jim Yong Kim, who was born in South Korea and later became an American citizen.

Current head of the International Monetary Fund and Bulgarian economist Kristalina Georgieva also served as acting president at the World Bank for a period of two months, before Malpass took over in April 2019.

Educated in India, Banga received his bachelor's in economics from St Stephen's College, New Delhi. He later went to the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad for his master's in business administration.

Since December 2021, Banga is vice chairman at private equity firm General Atlantic in New York. Prior to that, he headed Mastercard Inc. for a period of 11 years. He has also worked at other multinational firms such as Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc. and Citigroup Inc.

He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour, in January 2016, by then President Pranab Mukherjee.