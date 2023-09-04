Airtel To Source 23,000 MWh Renewables By Q4 For Six Nxtra Data Centres

Ashish Arora, CEO - Nxtra by Airtel, said in a statement, "As a leader in India’s data centre industry, Nxtra is committed to become a net zero company by 2031. We believe that India's growth will be mirrored by its data centre industry growth in the coming years and are committed to reduce our carbon footprint and lead the green data centre infrastructure revolution in the country."

The Nxtra by Airtel has committed to reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions across its operations by 100%, i.e., reaching net zero by FY2031 (with FY2021 as the base year).