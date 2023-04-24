Airtel To Deploy 1.3 Million NB-IoT Powered Smart Meters In Bihar

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday announced its partnership with Secure Meter for deploying Narrow Band Internet of Things (NB-IoT) services to power 1.3 million homes in Bihar via a smart meter solution.

The telco said this deployment will be India's first NB-IoT solution on a narrow band with a fall-back option that will work on 2G and 4G and ensure real-time connectivity and uninterrupted transfer of critical data.

NB-IoT is a low-power, wide-area radio network technology that enables a wide variety of IoT devices and services, including smart meters.

Airtel's NB-IoT platform is future-ready and is scalable to 5G, the telco said in a release.

Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO of Airtel Business, informed me that IoT is one of the fastest-growing business segments for Airtel Business.

"This venture into NB-IoT strengthens our credentials as the largest cellular IoT player in the country and places us firmly as a partner of choice for Discoms looking to invest in smart meters. We look forward to being an active player in India's energy transition," Chitkara said.

Ananya Singhal, Joint MD, Secure Meters, said: "With Airtel's support, we were able to seamlessly connect and monitor our meters, resulting in greater efficiency and cost savings for Secure and for our customers in North Bihar".