Airtel Tariff Hike Strengthens Case For Telecom Duopoly In India

The prospect of a potential telecom duopoly in India has strengthened after Bharti Airtel Ltd.’s tariff hike, even as Vodafone Idea Ltd. languishes.

The New Delhi-based telecom operator has raised the price of its minimum recharge plan to Rs 155 per month from Rs 99 per month in 19 out of 22 telecom circles in India. The hike is on a par with that of its larger rival, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., which is offering 2 GB of data and unlimited calling with 28 days of validity at the same price. Vi has a similar offering at Rs 179.

This means Airtel and Jio will now earn more from each subscriber leaving Vi.