Airtel Sees Rs 8,000 Crore Market Opportunity With CCaaS Cloud Platform Launch
Airtel said businesses with contact centre requirements need to source voice, cloud and software separately from multiple vendors at present, resulting in higher capital and time investments.
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has launched Contact Center as a Service, which it claims to be the industry's first omnichannel cloud platform, to tap into about Rs 8,000 crore market opportunity in the country.
"Airtel's innovative CCaaS offering will enable enterprises to reduce these investments significantly, as the platform unifies Voice-as-a-service (VaaS), cloud and the best of contact centre software from leading providers, including Genesys. The platform will enable enterprises to get started on contact centre solutions instantly at affordable monthly costs," Airtel said in a statement.
An Airtel spokesperson said voice is Rs 4,000 crore, and the overall contact centre market will be more than twice the voice market.
Airtel Business, Head for Digital Products and Services, Abhishek Biswal said the lack of a unified platform for contact centre solutions has been an industry issue.
"Our CCaaS offering combines the best of voice, cloud and software to simplify contact centre management at an affordable cost. With this, we will not only revolutionise the segment with a game-changing solution but will also usher in a new era of streamlined operations," Biswal said.
Airtel said that the platform also eliminates the need for enterprises to close requisite regulatory compliances and the challenge of longer wait time during troubleshooting requirements, which not only involve higher capital, operational expenses and time investments but also limits easy scaling to other locations.