Airtel, Reliance Jio Seen Spending Less On 5G Rollout Than 4G

The rollout of 5G services in India is unlikely to be as capital intensive as 4G that churned the country’s telecom industry into essentially a two-player market.

Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. are likely to incur a capital expenditure of Rs 45,400 crore and Rs 65,500 crore, respectively, to achieve 5G coverage of 70% and 75% by the fiscal ending March 31, 2025, brokerage ICICI Securities Ltd. said in a note dated Feb. 27. By FY27, the telcos are likely to have 5G capex of Rs 66,600 crore and Rs 94,000 crore, respectively, to achieve coverage of 85% and 95%.

Airtel has guided for 5G capex of Rs 75,000 crore over three years. Spending will be high in FY23 and FY24 and start tapering from FY25 onwards.

Jio has announced 5G investments worth Rs 2,00,000 crore, which includes Rs 90,000 crore on spectrum and Rs 60-70,000 crore on network rollout.

In comparison, Airtel has incurred 4G capex of Rs 1,11,500 crore since 2016-17, when Reliance Industries Ltd. disrupted the telecom space with cheap data and free calling. At Rs 2,27,400 crore, Reliance Jio’s investment has been higher as it had to build its network from scratch. The capex includes spending on tower and optic fibres that has since been divested into infrastructure investment trusts worth Rs 60,600 crore.