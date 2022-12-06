Airtel Phases Out International Roaming Packs; Cuts Base Data Rate By 99%

The company's website shows that it has slashed basic data rates in the countries covered under 'World Pass' to Rs 1.5 per megabyte, or Rs 1,536 per GB, in 119 countries like US, UK, Nepal, China, Russia, UAE, Saudi Arabia etc, and to Rs 3 per MB, or Rs 3,072 per GB, in 65 countries like South Africa, Mauritius, Maldives, Mali, Egypt etc. The new rates reflect over 99% reduction in standard basic data rates of international roaming packs.