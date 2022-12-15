Airtel Deploys 5G Private Network At Mahindra's Chakan Unit

"Our 5G solution for enterprise will transform manufacturing operations in the country. We are thrilled to partner Tech Mahindra and Mahindra Auto to demonstrate this transformation and have made the Chakan manufacturing facility India's first 5G-enabled auto manufacturing unit.This is just the beginning, and I am certain we will showcase many more innovative use cases that will help redefine manufacturing in India," Airtel Business Director and CEO Ajay Chitkara said.