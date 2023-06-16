Airlines Demand Europe’s Taxpayers Bear The Cost Of Clean Flying
Aviation executives are using the industry’s biggest annual gathering to press the case for Europe to emulate the US and pour money into the sector.
(Bloomberg) -- Aviation executives implored European leaders to pitch in more taxpayer funding to clean up emissions, warning that the region risks falling behind the US, where subsidies have jump-started funding for fossil-fuel alternatives.
“Policy is absolutely critical to create momentum,” said Jonathan Wood, a vice president at Neste Oyj, which makes biofuels from used cooking oil and animal fats. “We need to get on with this. We have no time to look for the perfect solution.”
Wood spoke on a panel Friday ahead of next week’s Paris Air Show, where French planemaker Airbus SE and its US counterpart Boeing Co. stand to rake in billions of dollars’ worth of orders for fuel-guzzling jetliners.
The EU is mandating use of at least 6% biofuels and e-fuels in commercial aircraft by 2030, rising to 34% by 2040.
“It’s a really steep ramp-up,” said Remona van der Zorn, sustainable strategy director at Dutch airline KLM. “That’s where it’s crucial to have these incentives already available today, tomorrow.”
The lobbying effort bore some fruit on Friday when French President Emmanuel Macron said France will help fund a €1 billion ($1.1 billion) plant to produce sustainable aviation fuel. That’s just a trickle of the estimated $1.45 trillion needed to fund the global clean-fuel push, a linchpin of the industry’s goal of reducing carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050.
Airline executives have pointed to the US Inflation Reduction Act, which provides subsidies of up to $1.75 a gallon to help fund aviation’s switch away from fossil fuels, as a model other regions to follow.
The subsidies are already having an impact, said Chris Raymond, Boeing’s director of sustainable development. “I don’t look at it as a competition,” he said. I look at it that we have a global problem to solve.”
Chorus of Pleas
Earlier on Friday, Emirates Airline President Tim Clark warned from the stage that Dutch efforts to limit flights at the country’s Amsterdam hub and France’s banning of a handful of flights to encourage train use have the potential to get a “head of steam,” restricting airline capacity. If that happens, “prices will go through the roof,” he said.
Environmentalists have countered that people should fly less to cut back on CO2 emissions, and that passengers, oil companies and the airline industry should shoulder a significant portion of the cost — not just taxpayers. They point to research showing less than 1% of the world’s population accounts for more than half of the emissions generated by flying.
In Europe, certain nations are also implementing measures locally. France said before the Covid-19 pandemic that it was considering ways to tax airlines and divert the funds to state-owned railway company SNCF. Air France-KLM CEO Ben Smith recently called such proposals “totally counterproductive.”
