Airbus First-Quarter Profit, Sales Slip On Slow Deliveries

Shipments totaled 127 planes in the first quarter, a 9% drop from a year earlier, leaving Airbus to lag behind Boeing Co. for the first time in almost five years. Bloomberg reported earlier on Wednesday that Airbus deliveries fell to about 55 jets in April from March, making it harder for Faury to reach his goal of 720 handovers this year. The company didn’t provide a figure for its April deliveries in the earnings release.