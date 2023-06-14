Airbus Predicts Asia to Lead Air Traffic Boom in Coming Decades

The plane manufacturer expects the global installed fleet to more than double through 2042 to 46,560 aircraft, with 23,680 planes representing growth and 17,170 going toward replacement of older jets, it said in its latest Global Market Forecast. About 80% of the new deliveries will be narrowbodies such as the A320neo and Boeing Co.’s 737 Max, and the bulk of the expansion with come from China and the rest of Asia, Airbus said.