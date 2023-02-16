Airbus Delays Output Goal For Bestselling Jet On Supply Woes

Airbus is striking a more cautious tone after the company missed an already-reduced delivery target last year. For 2023, the planemaker plans to hand over 720 aircraft, in line with its original 2022 projection, which ended up coming in at 661 planes. Faury has cautioned that supply constraints will continue to plague the industry at least for the rest of this year, and he called the delivery shortfall last year “quite frustrating.”