Airbus Is Coming for Boeing’s 737

In the meantime, the A220-500 could hand Airbus a 13% efficiency advantage over the Max 8 on a per-seat basis, according to Addison Schonland, an analyst at AirInsight Group. That’s a considerable saving at a time when fuel prices remain high and airlines are under pressure to slash emissions.

The model would also give Airbus a new avenue for orders while the A320 series has a backlog of more than 6,100 planes that would take eight years to fill, and is acting as a disincentive for some airlines to make aircraft purchases now.

Although Faury and Airbus sales chief Christian Scherer talk up the merits of a stretched A220, the plane would nevertheless pose risks for the company. A commitment to build the A220-500 could not only stifle sales of the 737 but also cannibalize Airbus’s own baseline A320, which is priced at $20 million more than the largest current A220.

Airbus would want the A220-500 to be a sales success, of course, but it needs to ensure a smooth transition. Rendering the A320 obsolete too quickly would depress revenue, possibly leave the plane’s production lines with insufficient work and gut the existing fleet’s value. “The A320 is a golden goose, and they run the risk of displacing themselves as well as Boeing,” says JPMorgan analyst Seth Seifman. “They want a good business case for the A220-500 on its own rather than only to hurt Boeing.”

All that means Airbus might not commit to the new plane for a few more years, while making clear it’s just around the corner, says Richard Aboulafia, managing director of consultants AeroDynamic Advisory, who sees discounters including 737 stalwart Southwest Airlines Co. as possible buyers.

“Talking now is perfect,” Aboulafia says. “You want airlines to do their fleet-planning with the A220 in mind. It’s the Max 8 with shorter range and better economics, lighter, thinner and with a really great engine.”

