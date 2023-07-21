AirAsia Seeks to Exit Distressed Status as Finances Improve

BQPrimeBusiness NewsAirAsia Seeks to Exit Distressed Status as Finances Improve
Long haul budget carrier AirAsia X Bhd. has applied to Bursa Malaysia to be removed from the exchange’s financially distressed category after reporting three straight quarters of profit and positive shareholders’ equity.

21 Jul 2023, 2:14 PM IST
An Airbus A330 aircraft operated by AirAsia X Bhd. grounded at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Airport 2 in Sepang, Selangor, Malaysia, on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. AirAsia X, the medium and long-haul operation of the brand AirAsia, is one of the many airlines in the Asia Pacific region to have been hit by travel restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic. AirAsia is set to meet its creditors to vote on its restructuring proposal on Nov. 12.
The airline in a statement Friday also asked the bourse to exempt it from the need to submit a regularization plan, which was due by July 28, and to scrap the so-called Practice Note 17 status it was accorded by Bursa in 2021.

AirAsia X was among several airlines in the Asia Pacific region to have been hit by the Covid-era travel restrictions. The company’s financial performance has improved since the pandemic, thanks to its debt recast plan and the rebound in global travel. Its shares have tripled so far this year.

“AAX’s cash position is healthy at 192.37 million ringgit, without any outstanding debt, and has sufficient working capital for 12 months” as of March 31, Chief Executive Officer Benyamin Ismail said in the statement. 

The company recently raised 50 million ringgit selling shares to investors including AHAM Asset Management Bhd., AIIMAN Asset Management Sdn. and Lavin Group Sdn., strengthening its equity position, he said.

The Sepang, Selangor-based company is the offshoot of Capital A, which operates Southeast Asia’s biggest budget carrier AirAsia. 

