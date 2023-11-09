Air Pollution: Uber Urges Review Of App-Based Taxi Ban In Delhi

Ride-hailing company Uber on Thursday appealed to the Kejriwal government and lieutenant governor, urging them to reconsider the proposed ban on non-Delhi-registered app-based taxis amid severe air pollution.

"Every single one of the 70,000 cars on the Uber platform across Delhi-NCR runs on clean fuel—CNG or electric," Uber wrote in a letter to the transport commissioner. "An indiscriminate restriction on CNG vehicles that run on clean fuel will force people to move to petrol or diesel vehicles."

It also quoted a study by the Delhi Technological University that found that less than 2% of the air pollution in Delhi could be attributed to four-wheelers.