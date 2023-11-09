BQPrimeBusiness NewsAir Pollution: Uber Urges Review Of App-Based Taxi Ban In Delhi
ADVERTISEMENT

Air Pollution: Uber Urges Review Of App-Based Taxi Ban In Delhi

The move will be akin to 'mobility lockdown' for citizens of NCR who would be left in the lurch, it claims.

09 Nov 2023, 06:32 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational image (Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@tingeyinjurylawfirm?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Tingey Injury Law Firm</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/person-holding-black-iphone-5-rv9NXAvl2gg?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Representational image (Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash)

Ride-hailing company Uber on Thursday appealed to the Kejriwal government and lieutenant governor, urging them to reconsider the proposed ban on non-Delhi-registered app-based taxis amid severe air pollution.

"Every single one of the 70,000 cars on the Uber platform across Delhi-NCR runs on clean fuel—CNG or electric," Uber wrote in a letter to the transport commissioner. "An indiscriminate restriction on CNG vehicles that run on clean fuel will force people to move to petrol or diesel vehicles."

It also quoted a study by the Delhi Technological University that found that less than 2% of the air pollution in Delhi could be attributed to four-wheelers.

Apart from the negligible impact on emissions, this move would be a huge unnecessary inconvenience to the people of the National Capital Region, it said. "This would be akin to a mobility lockdown for citizens of Delhi, NCR, who would be left in the lurch if they needed to access critical infrastructure."

It urged the government to take an "all-encompassing view" and sought time for a discussion with the government authorities.

On Nov. 8, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the government would ban the entry of app-based taxis like Ola and Uber that were not registered in Delhi.

ALSO READ

Delhi's Air Quality Severe; Slight Relief Likely Ahead Of Diwali

Opinion
Delhi's Air Quality Severe; Slight Relief Likely Ahead Of Diwali
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT