Air Passenger Traffic Steady At Over Three-Year High In April

India's air passenger traffic sustained its momentum in April as it remained flat at an over three-year high as in March.

Air traffic rose 22% to 1.29 crore in comparison with the same month last year, according to monthly data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. It remained below the highest ever monthly traffic of 1.30 crore in December 2019.

India's aviation industry has grown at a rapid pace after the Covid-19 curbs were lifted, paving the way for economic activity across the country.