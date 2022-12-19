Air Passenger Traffic Soars In November On Festive Demand, Revenge Travel

India's domestic air passenger traffic soared in November amid seasonal boost from festive demand and revenge travel after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Traffic rose 11% year-on-year to 1.17 crore, according to the monthly data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

IndiGo, which is operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., remained the market leader in November. But the airline's market share dropped 100 basis points to 55.7%, making it the fourth consecutive month when its market share has either remained flat or declined.

Vistara remained at second spot with 9.3% market share, 10 basis points higher than October. With Air India's 9.1% and AirAsia India's 7.6% market share, Tata Group airlines commanded a total of 26% market share in the domestic market.

The Wadia Group-controlled Go Air's market share jumped to 7.5% from 7% in October, while the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's recently launched airline Akasa Air made further inroads by improving its market share to 1.8% from 1.4% over the same period.

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd.'s market share rose to 7.5% from 7.3% in the preceding month.