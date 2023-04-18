Air Passenger Traffic Hits Three-Year High In March

India's air passenger traffic in March was the highest in over three years and just short of the highest-ever monthly traffic as demand for air travel soared.

Air traffic rose 21.4% to 1.29 crore in comparison to the same month last year, according to the monthly data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The number was close to the highest-ever monthly traffic of 1.30 crore in December 2019.

The surge in traffic has come in March, a month that is traditionally considered weaker for air travel.

The Covid-19 pandemic dealt a blow to the aviation industry in 2020, and curbs to limit the infection's spread impacted it in the following years.