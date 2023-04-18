Air Passenger Traffic Hits Three-Year High In March
Air traffic rose 21.4% to 1.29 crore in comparison to the same month last year, according to DGCA data.
India's air passenger traffic in March was the highest in over three years and just short of the highest-ever monthly traffic as demand for air travel soared.
Air traffic rose 21.4% to 1.29 crore in comparison to the same month last year, according to the monthly data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The number was close to the highest-ever monthly traffic of 1.30 crore in December 2019.
The surge in traffic has come in March, a month that is traditionally considered weaker for air travel.
The Covid-19 pandemic dealt a blow to the aviation industry in 2020, and curbs to limit the infection's spread impacted it in the following years.
IndiGo Retains Top Spot
IndiGo—which is operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.—retained the top position with a market share of 56.8% in March and continued to improve month-on-month.
The Tata Group airlines claimed a cumulative market share of 25.3%, with Vistara leading the pack by cornering 8.9% of the market, followed by Air India Ltd. with 8.8%. AirAsia India Pvt. improved its market share by 60 basis points month-on-month to 7.6% in March.
The Wadia Group-controlled Go First's market share fell to 6.9% from 8% in February, while SpiceJet Ltd. also saw its market share decline to 6.4% from 7.1% last month.
The market share of the recently launched airline, Akasa Air, improved to 3.3% in March from 3% in February.
On-Time Performance
Akasa Air was the most punctual airline in March with an on-time performance of 94.2%, while IndiGo slipped to the second spot with 92% punctuality at major metro airports. Vistara was a distant third at 83.7%, followed by Air India and AirAsia India.
SpiceJet's and Go First's punctuality remained poor, with 63.6% and 49.2% of deliveries on time in the month, respectively.
SpiceJet was in the lead in terms of the passenger-load factor, a measure of seat occupancy. The carrier’s load factor was 92.3%, followed by Vistara at 91.6%, Go First at 90.2%, AirAsia India at 88.6%, Air India at 85.1%, IndiGo at 84%, and Akasa Air at 73.6%.