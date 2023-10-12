Air Passenger Traffic Grows 18% In September As Demand Sustains
IndiGo was the most punctual airline in September, with on-time performance of 83.6%, followed by AIX Connect and Air India.
India's air passenger traffic grew in September, as the demand for travel remained robust in the country.
Air traffic rose 18% year-on-year to 1.22 crore in September, according to monthly data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
IndiGo, operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., continued to dominate the domestic skies with a market share of 63.4%.
The Tata Group-owned airlines cornered a combined market share of 26.5%, with full service carrier Vistara leading the pack with a market share of 10%. Air India and AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) had a market share of 9.8% and 6.7%, respectively.
Low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd. claimed a market share of 4.4%, yet again surpassing Akasa Air, whose market share stood at 4.2%.
Akasa Air's on-time performance stood at 74%. The airline had claimed during court proceedings that it had to cancel multiple flights due to several pilots leaving without serving notice period.