Air Passenger Traffic Dips In January After Hitting Record In December

India’s air passenger traffic dipped in January as compared with December’s nearly three-year high, but touched January 2019 levels as demand for air travel remained strong during the month.

Traffic rose 96% year-on-year to 1.25 crore, according to the monthly data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The number was slightly higher than the traffic in January 2019.

The year-on-year growth is high as the third wave of Covid-19 curbed air travel last year.

However, the number was lower than the traffic in January 2020, when 1.28 crore people took to the skies, two months before it came to a standstill due to pandemic restrictions.