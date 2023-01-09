Air India's Response Should Have Been Much Swifter, Says Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran admitted on Sunday that Air India's response to the incident of a drunk passenger urinating on a woman on one of its international flights last year should have been 'much swifter'.

In a statement, which came days after the aviation regulator DGCA pulled up the Tata Group-owned full-service carrier, Chandrasekaran also said, "we fell short of addressing this situation the way we should have."

In a shocking incident, an inebriated man urinated on a female co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, in the business class of Air India New York-New Delhi flight on Nov. 26 last year.