Air India's Progress Has Been 'Nothing Short Of Stunning', Says CEO Campbell Wilson

Air India chief Campbell Wilson, on Friday, said the airline's progress over the last 12 months has been 'nothing short of stunning' and there is much more to be done as Tata group completes the first year of takeover of the carrier.

Listing out the major initiatives over the last one year, Air India said it is "finalising a historic order of new aircraft to power future growth".

Campbell also said that while working on improvements, the airline has not shied away from other ambitious actions such as merging Air India Express with Air Asia, or Vistara with Air India, or kicking off the establishment of a new InfoTech Centre, or an Aviation Academy.

"And that's not to mention our much talked-about short- and-medium term fleet expansion," the chief executive officer and managing director of Air India said in a communication to the employees.