Air India's #FlyAirIndia Sale Starts Today: Check The Offer Details Here
The offer will be available from 12:01 AM on 17 August 2023, to 11:59 PM on 20 August 2023.
Air India on Wednesday tweeted about the offers and deals that the airline is offering from August 17 to August 20 under the #FlyAirIndia Sale.
As per the information on Air India website, these discounts are available for both Economy and Business class. Seats for this offer are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
Fly to your favorite destinations and enjoy discounts of up to 30% off! Book before 20th-Aug-2023 and get the best deals on the Air India website & mobile app. T&C Apply.#FlyAirIndiaSale #FlyAirIndia pic.twitter.com/OwIC6rLdnH— Air India (@airindia) August 17, 2023
Fly Air India Sale: Offer Details
Here are the details of the Fly Air India Sale
Booking Period:
August 17– August 20, 2023
Travel Period:
September 1– October 31, 2023 (Flights within India & SAARC countries)
September 15– October 31, 2023 (Europe/UK, South-East Asia, Gulf Countries, Saudi Arabia)
Discounts up to 30% on Air India flight bookings
Special benefits on booking made on AirIndia.com
No convenience fee during the sale period for select routes and countries included in sale.
Avail 2X loyalty points on all routes during the sale period for all Flying Returns members.
Here are some terms & conditions you should know before availing these offers:
The sale offer is only valid for the specified travel period.
The sale offer valid on select routes for one way and return flights only.
Limited seats are available under this offer on first-come, first-served basis.
Group bookings are not eligible for the sale fare.
Changes and cancellations for sale fare bookings are subject to applicable charges.
The sale fares will be available on Air India E-Commerce/Mobile app, Air India booking offices and official website.
Do visit the the Air India website for more details regarding the sale offer and terms and conditions applicable on the same.
Air India New Livery
Air India announced a new livery and logo with a new reimagined look at an event held On August 10 in New Delhi. The new livery consists of red, white, and purple.
At the event, the existing logo of the airline, which had a red swan along with a Konark Chakra was replaced by a new livery that consists of a tri-colour combination of red, white, and purple which are a part of the new logo.
Thereâs a new window of possibilities rising in the sky.— Air India (@airindia) August 10, 2023
Our new look reimagines the iconic Indian window, also part of our history, into a gold window frame, symbolising a âWindow of Possibilitiesâ.
The identity will begin rolling out by December 2023.#FlyAI #NewAirIndia pic.twitter.com/ibxtxTEWIY
Air India stated that travellers will begin to see the new logo and design starting December 2023.