Air India's #FlyAirIndia Sale Starts Today: Check The Offer Details Here

Air India on Wednesday tweeted about the offers and deals that the airline is offering from August 17 to August 20 under the #FlyAirIndia Sale.

As per the information on Air India website, these discounts are available for both Economy and Business class. Seats for this offer are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

The offer will be available from 12:01 AM on 17 August 2023, to 11:59 PM on 20 August 2023.