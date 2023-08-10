Air India Unveils New Logo And Colour
Air India unveiled a new logo and colour scheme, but the iconic Maharaja mascot will stay.
National carrier Air India on Thursday changed its colours and logo. The new livery has red, white and purple. However, Air India's Maharaja mascot will continue to exist but its workload will be reduced. Maharaja has become an iconic symbol associated with the airline for the past 77 years.
#AirIndia unveils new logo. @airindia— BQ Prime (@bqprime) August 10, 2023
For the latest news and updates, visit: https://t.co/gXeGqKQ77P pic.twitter.com/5iBCXKK1hM
Air India rebranding event
Tata Group and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran attended the Air India rebranding event in New Delhi. At the event, the existing logo of the airline, which had a red swan along with a Konark Chakra was replaced by a new livery that consists of a tri-colour combination of red, white, and purple which are a part of the new logo
As part of the Tata Group, Vistara is expected to be integrated with Air India.
Here's what Air India Chairperson N Chandrasekaran said about the new logo, "The New Air India logo that you see here today, the vista signified by that historically used window. The golden window signifies limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and confidence." He added, "While we have ordered one of the largest fleet orders, it's going to take time for these planes to arrive. Meanwhile, we have to refurbish and upgrade our current fleet to acceptable levels."
#AirIndia Chairperson N Chandrasekaran talks about the new logo. @airindia— BQ Prime (@bqprime) August 10, 2023
For the latest news and updates, visit: https://t.co/gXeGqKQ77P pic.twitter.com/9NEDAWT7B8
Air India's evolution of logos
Air India on Thursday tweeted their legacy through the evolution of our logos! From Tata Airlines in 1932 to the emblem adorned with the wheel of Konark, each logo takes shape of a fabled chapter in our journey.
In 1948, its logo was a stylised representation of a spinning wheel, also known as a "charkha," inside an outline of a Malabar boat. The spinning wheel was a symbol used by Mahatma Gandhi and represented the Indian independence movement, while the boat reflected the maritime history of India.
Tracing our legacy through the evolution of our logos! From Tata Airlines in 1932 to our emblem adorned with the wheel of Konark, each logo takes shape of a fabled chapter in our journey. #TreasuresOfAI #TBT #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/AfuzKal27m— Air India (@airindia) August 10, 2023
In 2007, Air India merged with Indian Airlines, and a new logo was created to symbolise the union of the two airlines. The new logo featured a stylised version of a red-coloured "flying swan" with the Konark Chakra placed inside it. The flying swan was taken from Air India's old logo, and the Konark Chakra was borrowed from Indian Airlines' logo.
The Konark Chakra is inspired by the Konark Sun Temple's intricate stone-carved wheel in Odisha, India. This Chakra symbolised movement and progress, while the flying swan represented flight. The colour red was retained from Air India's previous branding, symbolising vibrancy and warmth, which are often associated with Indian culture.
Tracing our legacy through the evolution of our logos! From Tata Airlines in 1932 to our emblem adorned with the wheel of Konark, each logo takes shape of a fabled chapter in our journey. #TreasuresOfAI #TBT #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/d1aIKG9AH7— Air India (@airindia) August 10, 2023
Air India's Maharaja
The "Maharaja" was created in 1946 by Bobby Kooka, the commercial director of Air India at that time, and Umesh Rao, an artist with J. Walter Thompson Limited in Bombay. Depicted as a stylised, turbaned figure, the Maharaja characterises graciousness and hospitality. He welcomed its guests in the traditional Indian manner.
Over the years, the Maharaja has been portrayed in various humourous and whimsical advertisements and commercials, representing the airline across the globe. While Air India has gone through several changes and challenges throughout its history, the image of the Maharaja remains an enduring symbol of the brand.