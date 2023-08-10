Air India Unveils New Logo And Colour

Tata Group and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran attended the Air India rebranding event in New Delhi. At the event, the existing logo of the airline, which had a red swan along with a Konark Chakra was replaced by a new livery that consists of a tri-colour combination of red, white, and purple which are a part of the new logo

As part of the Tata Group, Vistara is expected to be integrated with Air India.

Here's what Air India Chairperson N Chandrasekaran said about the new logo, "The New Air India logo that you see here today, the vista signified by that historically used window. The golden window signifies limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and confidence." He added, "While we have ordered one of the largest fleet orders, it's going to take time for these planes to arrive. Meanwhile, we have to refurbish and upgrade our current fleet to acceptable levels."